Bomb threat called in to Kansas Pilot Flying J

EMPORIA, Kan. — Police in Emporia, Kansas, are still investigating after a bomb threat report on Monday at the Flying J Truck Stop on State Highway 50.

Police said they responded at around 6 p.m. Monday after a truck stop employee called to report that an unknown person had phoned the business saying there was a bomb hidden somewhere in the store.

Police said employees and customers cleared the store, along with the nearby Huddle House restaurant, before officers arrived on the scene.

Officers then conducted three walk-throughs of the building to look for any suspicious devices or packages. After no devices or suspicious packages were found, employees and customers were allowed to return to the building, according to a report from KVOE, a television news station in Topeka, Kansas.

The incident lasted a little more than an hour.