CBP seizes more than $960K in cocaine from semi

PHARR, Texas — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) recently intercepted $960,500 in alleged cocaine at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility.

According to a news release, on Oct. 21, officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred it for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening by a canine team.

After physically inspecting the vehicle, officers discovered 51 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 124.91 pounds concealed within the tractor, the news release stated.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle, and the case remain under investigation.

“The commercial environment continues to be an area where we experience a continued drug smuggling threat,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Our frontline officers continue to remain vigilant and use all available tools and resources to their full potential.”