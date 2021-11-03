Indiana big rig crash sends 2 to hospital

ELKART COUNTY, Ind. — A crash involving four vehicles on the Indiana Toll Road Tuesday stopped traffic for several hours and sent two to the hospital.

According to an Indiana State Police (ISP) report, at approximately 4:26 p.m., dispatch received calls of a crash involving multiple vehicles in a construction zone on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 100.

A preliminary investigation by ISP Trooper Garrett Tharp indicates that traffic was slowed, or stopped, due to congestion when a yellow 2006 Peterbilt towing a livestock trailer loaded with cattle failed to slow down and crashed into the back of a white 2020 Dodge Ram towing an open trailer.

The collision caused a white 2021 Range Rover to break free from the Dodge’s trailer and land in the roadway. Police said a white 2021 Volvo 18-wheeler traveling in front of the Dodge was also struck by the Peterbilt, causing the Volvo to be pushed into the back of another semi’s trailer.

The driver of the Dodge, Baiysh Dolonbaev, 22, of Chicago, had to be extricated and flown by helicopter to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana. His injuries were categorized as serious but non-life-threatening.

The driver of the Peterbilt, Chandler Steffensmeier-Harris, 24, Morgan, Minnesota, was taken by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital with complaints of pain.

None of the other drivers involved suffered any injuries.

Eastbound traffic was diverted off the toll road at exit 96 while the lanes were closed for crash investigation, removal of vehicles and cleanup of a large diesel spill. Eastbound traffic resumed at approximately 7:41 p.m. Tuesday.