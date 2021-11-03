Iowa DOT shares photo that’s bad ‘brake’ for ticketed driver

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Enforcement division on Wednesday posted a photo to their Facebook page of a badly-damaged parking brake chamber to highlight the importance of Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) pre-trip checks for big rigs.

“This is a brake chamber (that was) discovered by one of our officers this week,” the post stated. “For anyone unaware, that spring inside the brake chamber is under a tremendous amount of pressure and is incredibly dangerous in this condition. Any non-manufactured holes or cracks in the spring brake housing section of a parking brake is an OOS condition. Please remember to look for these types of defects when doing your pre-trip inspection.”

The CDL pre-trip checklist includes a multitude of items to inspect daily, including brake chambers.