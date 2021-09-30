Border bust nets $24M in meth from big rig

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Eagle Pass Camino Real Cargo Facility recently seized methamphetamine with a street value of more than $24,000,000.

The bust happened on Sept. 23 at the Camino Real Cargo Facility when CBP officers encountered a 2010 Freightliner tractor hauling an empty box trailer arriving from Mexico, according to a CBP news release.

“Although anti-terrorism is our primary mission, CBP officers continue to maintain their vigilance to ensure commercial entries are safe and free of contraband, as this narcotics seizure illustrates,” Port Director Paul Del Rincon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry, said.

After a search, officers found 1,221 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the walls of the trailer. It’s street value is an estimated $24,426,968

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer and narcotics.