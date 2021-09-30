TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Border bust nets $24M in meth from big rig

By The Trucker News Staff -
Border bust nets $24M in meth from big rig
Federal agents at the Texas border with Mexico recently seized millions in meth from a tractor-trailer. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)
CAT300x250TheTrucker083021

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Eagle Pass Camino Real Cargo Facility recently seized methamphetamine with a street value of more than $24,000,000.

The bust happened on Sept. 23 at the Camino Real Cargo Facility when CBP officers encountered a 2010 Freightliner tractor hauling an empty box trailer arriving from Mexico, according to a CBP news release.

“Although anti-terrorism is our primary mission, CBP officers continue to maintain their vigilance to ensure commercial entries are safe and free of contraband, as this narcotics seizure illustrates,” Port Director Paul Del Rincon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry, said.

After  a search, officers found 1,221 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the walls of the trailer. It’s street value is an estimated $24,426,968

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer and narcotics.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE