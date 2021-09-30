TheTrucker.com
Massachusetts trooper injured after semi strikes cruiser

By The Trucker News Staff -
This Massachusetts State Police vehicle was totaled after the 18-wheeler shown above plowed into the back of it. A state trooper was seriously injured. (Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police)
WESTON, Mass. — A truck driver, who authorities say was asleep at the wheel, plowed into a parked Massachusetts State Police (MSP) vehicle just before midnight on Sept. 28, seriously injuring a trooper.

The wreck happened on Interstate 95 south near the Massachusetts Turnpike intersection in Weston, Massachusetts.

The trooper was parked on the interstate with his vehicle lights flashing in order to alert oncoming traffic about a crew trimming trees. The trooper was not named by state police. MSP described his injuries as “serious.”

The truck driver was identified only as a Canadian man, 27. He is being charged with negligent operation, failure to move over and a marked lanes violation.

 

