CBP seizes $230k from truckers

DETROIT — Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations seized $200,000 in undeclared U.S. currency at the Canadian border in the early morning hours of Sept. 29.

According to a CBP news release, the cash was discovered by officers during a series of outbound commercial vehicle inspections near the Ambassador Bridge port of entry in Detroit.

The cache of currency was seized due to failure to report, and the driver was released without further incident, the news release noted.

Homeland Security Investigations continues to investigate the matter.

Less than 24 hours earlier, $28,000 in undeclared currency was seized at the same site.

“Travelers arriving to and departing from the United States with currency or monetary instruments in a combined amount of more than $10,000 are required to file a Report of International Transportation of Currency or Monetary Instruments,” the news release stated.

“There is no limit to the amount of money that travelers may carry when crossing U.S. borders, but reporting is required under the Currency and Foreign Transaction Reporting Act,” Port Director Devin Chamberlain said.

“Failure to comply can result in civil and criminal penalties and may lead to loss of undeclared monetary instruments.”

An individual may petition for the return of seized currency, but the petitioner must prove the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate, according to the CBP.