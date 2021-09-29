Jury awards millions in deadly semi wreck

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. — A Louisiana jury has awarded $16 million to the family of an 89-year-old man killed in a 2020 wreck with an 18-wheeler.

Charles R. “Puddin” Glaser Sr., himself a former trucker, died two weeks after the May 2020 collision on U.S. 190 near Lottie in Pointe Coupee, according to The Advocate newspaper in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

On Sept. 24, the jury found that the 18-wheeler driver and Texas-based Rail 1 LLC were 80% at fault after the driver made a U-turn into the path of Glaser’s vehicle. Jurors found Glaser to be 20% at fault because he was speeding.

This ruling is just one of several so-called “nuclear verdicts” that jurors have handed down against truckers and trucking companies in recent years. The verdicts are so named because of their substantial awards.

The largest, by far, came when a Florida jury ruled on Aug. 27 that two trucking companies were complicit in the 2017 death of an 18-year-old honor student, awarding the family of the late Connor Dzion a total of $1 billion in damages.