Daimler recalling Cascadia rigs over exhaust issue

By The Trucker News Staff -
This latest recall is the second for Daimler in September. (Courtesy: Daimler Trucks North America)
PORTLAND — Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is recalling 460 2022 model Freightliner Cascadia trucks due to faulty installation of the exhaust pipe outlet.

According to a news release from DTNA, the exhaust tip may be facing towards the battery box that’s mounted directly above the frame rail.

The company said that no remedy has been established for the issue.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Nov. 14. Owners may contact DTNA’s customer service at 1-800-547-0712. DTNA’s number for this recall is FL-901.

This is the second major recall of Cascadia trucks in September.

Earlier this month, the company recalled more than 105,000 2019-21 Freightliner Classic Cascadia and Freightliner Cascadia trucks for insufficiently tightened drag link taper that could result in a complete loss of steering control.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
