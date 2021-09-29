Daimler recalling Cascadia rigs over exhaust issue

PORTLAND — Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is recalling 460 2022 model Freightliner Cascadia trucks due to faulty installation of the exhaust pipe outlet.

According to a news release from DTNA, the exhaust tip may be facing towards the battery box that’s mounted directly above the frame rail.

The company said that no remedy has been established for the issue.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Nov. 14. Owners may contact DTNA’s customer service at 1-800-547-0712. DTNA’s number for this recall is FL-901.

This is the second major recall of Cascadia trucks in September.

Earlier this month, the company recalled more than 105,000 2019-21 Freightliner Classic Cascadia and Freightliner Cascadia trucks for insufficiently tightened drag link taper that could result in a complete loss of steering control.