Brent Spence Bridge repairs on track for re-opening Dec. 23

Brent Spence Bridge Closed
The Brent Spence Bridge, which links Covington, Kentucky, to Cincinnati, has been closed since Nov. 11, when two trucks collided and caused extensive damage to the structure. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

COVINGTON, Ky. — Repairs to a heavily traveled bridge linking Kentucky and Ohio remain on schedule for a Dec. 23 reopening, Kentucky’s transportation secretary said Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The Brent Spence Bridge — which spans the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky — has been closed since Nov. 11, when two trucks collided, resulting in a blaze that damaged a section of the structure. No injuries were reported.

Crews finished installing new support beams this week and are preparing for a new concrete driving surface. Workers have already removed the section of the upper deck of the bridge that was damaged by fire.

“We literally have all hands on deck as crews work around the clock to restore the bridge to its safe and sound state,” state Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said. “The project remains on track as activities continue this week to prepare for the installation of the new upper deck.”

Updates on the bridge work are available at www.brentspencerepair.com.

