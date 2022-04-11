 Bridge girders being installed in southeastern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Department of Transportation and SEMA Construction are continuing work on the various improvements on Interstate 25 between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue (mile post 135-127).

Current work includes widening the Clover and Dry Wash Bridges, constructing substructure for the I-25 bridges over South Academy, hauling dirt and building up the embankment for the I-25 roadway.

The bridge expansion work is on schedule with new bridge girders being installed on Monday, April 11, from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on I-25 over Clover Ditch at mile point 131. Traffic speeds will be reduced to allow construction equipment access to the work zone located in the median.

There will be alternating left and right lane closures on southbound I-25 on April 10-14, during evening hours, to allow crews to perform embankment work.

There will also be alternating left and right lane closures on both north and southbound I-25 On April 13 and April 14, during evening hours to allow crews to repair guardrails and remove lane striping.

Flagging operations will continue on Charter Oak Ranch Road with intermittent shoulder closures Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., allowing crews to safely continue work on the drainage system and dirt work.

Messaging boards will inform commuters of upcoming work impacting the corridor at CO 94 and North Blaney Road.

Motorists can register for text alerts by Texting MAMSIP to 888-970-9665

A courtesy patrol will be driving the work zone and will respond to incidents when notified.

Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday and holidays.