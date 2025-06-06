Burned body found during semi crash investigation in Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An investigation into a crashed semi truck cab in Washtenaw County, Mich. led Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies to find a burned body within 30 yards of the scene.

According to the WCSO and CBS News Detroit, there were also no signs of the semi truck driver and that the body cannot be identified due to the burns.

“It’s very suspicious,” said Eugene Rush, WCSO commander. “The truck being unoccupied, the body being burned, and just not having any answers, so it’s pretty suspicious.”

A Mystery Takes Shape

Rush says deputies arrived at the crash in Barton Hills around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, but they couldn’t find the driver. Witnesses directed them to a small fire about 30 yards away.

“They found a body that was deceased and badly burned,” Rush said. “We don’t know anything about race or ethnicity or age or anything, but we could tell it was a male body. We’re just trying to piece it together right now.”

Rush added that the WCSO cannot rule out the possibility of the driver being the person found in the fire, but it is too early to tell without knowing who the driver was, how long it’s been since the crash, or who the truck belonged to.

“I think number one is just being able to identify the driver and then trying to figure out who the truck comes back to and then trying to piece those leads together,” Rush said.

Anyone who has knowledge of the vehicle, driver, or the body, should contact WCSO at 734-994-2911.