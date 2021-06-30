Caltrans awards $34 million to fund transportation projects in local communities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has awarded $34 million in state and federal funds to California’s cities, counties, tribes and transit agencies to improve the state’s transportation network.

The grant money — which includes $25 million funded by Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 — will be used to plan sustainable transportation projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve the state highway system, enhance access to safe walkways and bikeways, and increase natural disaster preparedness. In addition, several of the projects are designed to facilitate the movement of freight within the state.

“Investing in transportation planning is essential to our goal of providing a safe, sustainable system that advances equity and livability throughout the state,” said Toks Omishakin, Caltrans director. “These grants will help our communities create more connected routes for all residents, regardless of whether they travel by car, bike, foot or mass transit.”

In total, Caltrans allocated $17.4 million in Sustainable Communities Competitive and Technical Grants to 50 local, regional, tribal and transit agencies for climate change adaptation, complete streets, transportation and land use planning, and natural disaster preparedness. This includes more than $4 million to fund planning for 13 projects that improve safety and access for people who walk and bike.

$12.5 million went to Sustainable Communities Formula Grants, entirely funded by SB 1, to metropolitan planning organizations to further regional transportation plans and sustainable communities’ strategies. Nine projects were federally funded Strategic Partnership Grants that will plan for next-generation freeways, improve transit options between communities, research alternative funding for road repairs, and advance the timely and efficient movement of goods throughout the state.

Caltrans awards transportation planning grants each year through a competitive process to encourage local and regional projects. Applications are evaluated on how they further state transportation goals by identifying and addressing statewide, interregional or regional transportation deficiencies on the highway system.

For a complete list of projects that will be funded with these grants, click here.