Camera captures moment big rig slams into 2 New Jersey State Patrol units

RURAL NEW JERSEY — A police cruiser dash cam caught the moment a big rig smashed into two New Jersey State Patrol vehicles recently along Interstate 80.
According to a New Jersey Department of Transportation Twitter post, “this is a heart-stopping reminder of why motorists need to slow down and move over for first responders. Thankfully, no one was injured.”
Please see video of the incident below.
A tractor trailer crashed into three @NJSP vehicles on I-80 recently. This is a heart-stopping reminder of why motorists need to slow down and move over for first responders. Thankfully, no one was injured this time! pic.twitter.com/zOdFBuuu5s
— NJDOT (@NewJerseyDOT) March 20, 2023
