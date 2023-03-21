Truck spills load of 10K empty wine bottles on California highway

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials had their hands full on March 20 after a big rig crashed and spilled 10,000 empty wine bottles along the northbound side of U.S. 101 at Geyersville Avenue.
According to a CHP-Santa Rosa Facebook post, no injuries were reported.
Further information about the incident were not immediately available.
