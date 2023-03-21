TheTrucker.com
Truck spills load of 10K empty wine bottles on California highway

By The Trucker News Staff -
Workers begin removal of 10,000 empty wine bottles that spilled when an 18-wheeler wrecked on March 20 along a California highway. (Courtesy: California Highway Patrol)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials had their hands full on March 20 after a big rig crashed and spilled 10,000 empty wine bottles along the northbound side of U.S. 101 at Geyersville Avenue.

According to a CHP-Santa Rosa Facebook post, no injuries were reported.

Further information about the incident were not immediately available.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

