Pair launch ‘Freight Think’ to help drive profitability in supply chain businesses

FRISCO, Texas — Supply chain veterans Reid Klosowsky and Bill Maroney, in partnership with NT Logistics Inc., have co-founded and launched a new advisory group dubbed Freight Think.

According to a news release, the group is “dedicated to helping business leaders drive profitability by optimizing transportation strategy to increase efficiency and reduce costs.”

“I’m excited to partner with Reid and Bill as we launch this venture,” Lynn Gravley, president and CEO of NT Logistics, said. “With a combined 40-plus year history of supply chain leadership, they have managed billions of dollars in annual spend, optimizing both performance and cost by bridging the gaps that all too often exist between the ‘product’ people and the ‘logistics’ people. Plus, they are keenly aware of just how time-strapped teams are today, so they’ve built services to quickly get in and get out, so shippers can act fast.”

Klosowsky and Maroney use a four-part advisory approach to negotiate, validate, analyze and optimize freight expenditures, the news release noted.

Freight Think offers a variety of services and solutions, including:

Carrier contract review and analysis.

Freight bill auditing.

Packaging and network design.

Routing compliance and optimization.

Carbon reduction guidance.

Performance measurement.

End-to-end visibility.

Speed and service strategies.

“Shippers today understand that it’s time to take a more surgical approach to improve profitability,” Klosowsky said. “We’ve got to look at profitability at the product versus the company or department level. By understanding how product and freight work together, companies can be smarter and gain efficiency. All too often we find simple solutions that drive significant value.”

Freight Think works with shippers throughout the U.S. to answer pressing questions facing their supply chain teams, such as:

Are current shipping rates and discounts as favorable as they could be?

Are freight invoices 100% accurate?

Are freight dollars being spent efficiently?

Is the impact of freight expense on profitability fully understood at both macro- and micro-levels?

Are corporate environmental strategies effective and on target?

“With NT Logistics’ Business Intelligence platform, we’re able to accurately advise on data-driven improvement options. The ability to marry our experience as shippers with NT’s analytics provides a unique perspective and a simple, powerful report,” Klosowsky noted. “We look forward to helping shippers identify and implement strategies and behaviors to improve supply chain performance.”

Maroney said that being more efficient, whether that means minimizing redundant moves, shortening length of haul or removing empty space from cartons, containers or trailer “is not just ‘the right thing to do, it’s good business.”