CARB settles for $305K with Burrtec Waste for environmental violations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has reached a settlement agreement with Burrtec Waste Industries Inc. and its sister company EDCO Disposal Corp. for $305,000 for violations of CARB’s Truck and Bus Regulation.

Burrtec Waste Industries is one of the largest, privately held solid waste companies in California.

In 2021, a CARB investigation revealed that EDCO and Burrtec were in violation of the Truck and Bus Regulation as codified in California Code of Regulations, title 13, section 2025, according to a news release.

CARB’s Enforcement Division documented that Burrtec and EDCO had failed to meet the applicable regulation requirements for multiple heavy-duty diesel vehicles in their fleet and, as a result, paid fines in the amounts of $67,500 and $12,500, respectively, to settle the case.

In 2018, EDCO received $295,000 in Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project funding to help its fleet reach zero emission. As part of the incentive funding program, EDCO was required to maintain compliance of its fleet under the Truck and Bus Regulation. EDCO was unable to meet this requirement; therefore, agreed to return $225,000 as part of this settlement.

“CARB takes seriously its oversight of the state resources it distributes through incentives and grants to help private and nonprofit entities fight for clean air in communities,” CARB Executive Officer Dr. Steven Cliff said. “These resources are distributed in good faith, and we want to make sure public funds are used within the established requirements to combat air pollution and not wasted or squandered.”

The $305,000 settlement amount will go to CARB’s Air Pollution Control Fund, which provides funding for projects and research to improve California’s air quality.