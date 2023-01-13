Wreaths Across America Radio roundtable to focus on veterans’ success

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Wreaths Across America Radio’s eighth roundtable discussion will b e focused on service and success through sharing stories of resilience, purpose and community.

This discussion is set for 12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, Jan. 26, with an encore presentation at 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, Jan. 30 on Wreaths Across America Radio.

The discussion will focus on Wreaths Across America’s new theme for 2023: “Serve & Succeed.” Topics include the positive attributes of military service, highlighting success after service and how veterans can build supportive communities. Guest panelists will be interviewed by Wreaths Across America’s Executive Director Karen Worcester and Director of Military and Veteran Outreach Joe Reagan, a , former U.S. Army Captain.

Guest Panelists Include:

Dr. Kenneth E. Hartman, president of Our Community Salutes.

Col. Bill Davis, USMC (retired), national executive director and CEO for the Young Marines.

“We have had some really meaningful and important discussions during our RoundTable interviews, and this month’s topic will help us frame the discussion around this year’s theme which is Serve and Succeed,” Worcester said. “I have the utmost respect for all those who have served and are serving our country. I look forward to learning more about the resiliency and success of all those on this panel.”

Wreaths Across America Radio roundtable’s goal is to help highlight veterans’ contributions to communities through:

Supporting generational bonds between veterans through stories of service and success

Destigmatizing issues faced by veterans

Combating inaccurate perceptions of veterans by discussing the diverse experiences, challenges, and successes of service members, veterans, and their families

Connecting veterans with valuable resources.

Wreaths Across America Radio’s internet stream is available anytime and anywhere on the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio