Drivewyze, Bestpass collaborate to provide GPS-based toll trip reporting

PLANO, Texas – Drivewyze and Bestpass, Inc. have formed a new partnership to address fleet and driver pain points with tolling.

The partners “are aligning their offerings to streamline onboarding and support for fleets adopting weigh station bypass and toll management services,” according to a news release.

Both companies are also collaborating on the rollout of a Drivewyze toll trip report, which provides GPS-based toll event data.

Drivewyze offers PreClear weigh station bypass services at more than 840 sites in 45 states and provinces. In addition, it offers Drivewyze Safety, which includes features allowing fleets to create in-cab toll road notifications. Bestpass works with more than 50 tolling authorities across the U.S.

“Two industry leaders have come together to streamline the onboarding and activation of weigh station bypass and toll payment and management services,” Tom Fogarty, CEO of Bestpass, said. “Trucking companies across our industry have been asking for innovation and cooperation in tolling and bypass, so we are answering that demand with better alignment and coordination so fleets can adopt our products easier, minimize their onboarding times, and maximize their ROIs with our respective services.”