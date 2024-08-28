TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Cargo thefts peak Labor Day weekend; here’s how to help keep your cargo safe

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Cargo thefts peak Labor Day weekend; here’s how to help keep your cargo safe
Reading Time: 2 minutes
Cargo thefts peak Labor Day weekend; here’s how to help keep your cargo safe
CargoNet reports theft incidents peak on the Friday preceding Labor Day.

JERSEY CITY, N.J.  CargoNet is issuing a critical advisory to the logistics industry regarding the increased risk of criminal theft activity during the upcoming Labor Day Holiday Week.

According to media release from the company, in a comprehensive analysis of supply chain risk events over the past five years, CargoNet has identified concerning patterns that demand immediate attention from industry professionals. The study, which examined 179 incidents occurring between the Thursday before Labor Day and the Wednesday after, reveals a landscape of heightened vulnerability for cargo during this holiday period.”The data paints a clear picture,” the company said. “Theft incidents peak on the Friday preceding Labor Day. This trend suggests that loaded conveyances, left unattended as workers begin their holiday weekend, become prime targets for opportunistic thieves. The risk is further compounded by the fact that many of these thefts may go unnoticed until business resumes after the holiday.”

According to the release, CargoNet’s findings indicate that theft activity hit record levels in 2022 and maintained this elevated state through 2023. Geographically, the states of California, Texas, and Florida emerged as hotspots for criminal activity. Drilling down to the county level, San Bernardino and Los Angeles in California, Dallas, Texas, and Cook, Ill. were identified as the most frequently targeted areas. This information is crucial for logistics companies operating in or through these regions to enhance their security measures accordingly.

High-value electronics such as televisions and displays, major appliances, computers and computer parts, and vehicle maintenance products like motor oils topped the list of most sought-after items. Warehouses, truck stops, and large retail parking lots, rather than truck yards, were found to be the most common sites for these thefts.

“Despite the rising sophistication of cargo theft operations, CargoNet’s data shows that traditional cargo or conveyance thefts still outnumber complex fraud schemes, even in 2023,” the release said. “CargoNet cautions the industry that cargo thieves are increasingly savvy and well aware that extended holiday closures work to their advantage. Logistics professionals are strongly urged to remain vigilant and implement enhanced security protocols during the Labor Day holiday week.”

Noteworthy thefts from previous Labor Day holidays

  • $1,088,983 in seafood stolen from Sioux City, Iowa.
  • $800,000 in footwear stolen from Memphis, Tenn.
  • $713,000 in apparel and accessories stolen from Eastvale, Calif.
  • $500,000 in air purification machines stolen from North Las Vegas, Nev.
  • $439,484 in hair dryers stolen from Ontario, Canada.

*Footnote: The Labor Day holiday analysis period consists of the Thursday before Labor Day to the Wednesday after Labor Day, 2019-2023.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE