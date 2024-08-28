Cargo thefts peak Labor Day weekend; here’s how to help keep your cargo safe

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — CargoNet is issuing a critical advisory to the logistics industry regarding the increased risk of criminal theft activity during the upcoming Labor Day Holiday Week.
According to the release, CargoNet’s findings indicate that theft activity hit record levels in 2022 and maintained this elevated state through 2023. Geographically, the states of California, Texas, and Florida emerged as hotspots for criminal activity. Drilling down to the county level, San Bernardino and Los Angeles in California, Dallas, Texas, and Cook, Ill. were identified as the most frequently targeted areas. This information is crucial for logistics companies operating in or through these regions to enhance their security measures accordingly.
High-value electronics such as televisions and displays, major appliances, computers and computer parts, and vehicle maintenance products like motor oils topped the list of most sought-after items. Warehouses, truck stops, and large retail parking lots, rather than truck yards, were found to be the most common sites for these thefts.
“Despite the rising sophistication of cargo theft operations, CargoNet’s data shows that traditional cargo or conveyance thefts still outnumber complex fraud schemes, even in 2023,” the release said. “CargoNet cautions the industry that cargo thieves are increasingly savvy and well aware that extended holiday closures work to their advantage. Logistics professionals are strongly urged to remain vigilant and implement enhanced security protocols during the Labor Day holiday week.”
Noteworthy thefts from previous Labor Day holidays
- $1,088,983 in seafood stolen from Sioux City, Iowa.
- $800,000 in footwear stolen from Memphis, Tenn.
- $713,000 in apparel and accessories stolen from Eastvale, Calif.
- $500,000 in air purification machines stolen from North Las Vegas, Nev.
- $439,484 in hair dryers stolen from Ontario, Canada.
*Footnote: The Labor Day holiday analysis period consists of the Thursday before Labor Day to the Wednesday after Labor Day, 2019-2023.