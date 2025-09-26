Cattle euthanized in semi crash in South Carolina

POLK COUNTY, SC — The Polk County, S.C Sheriff’s Office stated I-26 was closed for a period of time on Thursday due to a multi-vehicle crash that happened in the morning.

WHNS in Greenville reported that officials in Polk County said the initial call came in around 8 a.m. for what started as a two-vehicle crash on I-26 eastbound at mile marker 66.

According to the county, while first responders were on scene, two tractor tailers collided and then one of them collided into an EMS vehicle and an ambulance. One of the tractor trailers involved was hauling cattle.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said two of the cows were injured and humanely euthanized by a vet at the scene.

Animal Control responded to coordinate the transfer of the remaining cattle into a separate trailer.