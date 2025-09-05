CBP intercepts big rig meth shipment in Texas

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that it had intercepted a load of methamphetamine.
According to a news release, the seizure occurred at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge cargo facility. CBP says it found the shipment, valued at more than $37 million, within a commercial truck hauling aluminum burr.
“Seizures like this large meth interception illustrate not only the seriousness of the drug threat that our frontline officers face every day, but their resolve and effective use of technology and interception to stop this poison in its tracks,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.
According to a news release, 0n Aug. 29, CBP officers assigned to the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial truck making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of four sacks of alleged methamphetamine with a combined weight of 4,241 pounds (1,923.76 kg) concealed within the shipment. The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $37,913,462.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.