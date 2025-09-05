Florida law enforcement busts diesel theft ring

TAMPA, Fla. — A major diesel theft ring has been dismantled in Florida.

In a news conference on Thursday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister laid out the details of an operation that he said broke up a ring of thieves responsible for stealing 185,000 gallons of diesel fuel valued at nearly $650,000.

The investigation, named by HCSO as Operation Van Diesel, took nearly six months and was initiated according to Chronister when fuel centers in Hillsborough County, Fla. reported discrepancies in “fuel on hand.”

The HSCO Organized Crime unit was assigned the case, and Chronister said investigators noticed a trend immediately.

Chronister said those arrested were allegedly responsible for 350 diesel fuel thefts in 70 locations in 13 Florida counties.

The method of theft was that suspects would arrive at a location at night in a van, sometimes pulling a trailer and would park over the underground storage tanks of the fuel center. The thieves would then remove the covers of the underground storage tanks as well as a customized plate in the floor of the van. Inside the van were what Chronister called makeshift fuel tanks and the suspects lowered a fuel pump down into the storage after removing the fuel covers.

“They would lower their pump into the tank and within minutes could steal 500 gallons of diesel fuel,” Chronister said.

The thieves would then sell the fuel to large tractor storage facilities and sell for approximately $2 per gallon, according to Chronister, who said the thefts would likely drive prices up and caused the potential danger on the road of a collision with 500 gallons on fuel on board.

Chrosnister said law enforcement agencies served 103 arrest warrants that led to 11 arrest warrants, 10 of which have been arrested.

“Seven of them have no lawful standing here in the United States,” Chronister said. “They face a litany of felony charge, the most egregious being racketeering.”

All but one of the suspects have been arrested, Chronister said.

“Fuel theft of this magnitude puts drivers at risk, undermines the integrity of our fuel supply, and robs businesses in our communities,” said Sheriff Chronister. “To those who think organized crime can go undetected, let this case be a reminder: we are watching, we are working together, and we will hold you accountable.”