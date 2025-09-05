The Voice of Truckload: A visit with TCA Chairman Karen Smerchek

While autumn doesn’t officially start until September 22, fall is already in full swing at the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA). The association’s staff and members are busily gearing up for this year’s Call on Washington in late September, when TCA members take the voice of truckload directly to the desks of lawmakers on Capitol Hill. This event is paired with the association’s annual Fall Business Meetings. Association members, you can help shape policy and standards for TCA, so don’t miss out! During our most recent visit with TCA Chairman Karen Smerchek, she addressed a few topics of note this year. Read on for her insights.

Linda: Good morning, Karen, and thank you for joining me for the September/October edition of Chat with the Chairman! A lot has happened in the past couple of months. In a nutshell, what are some of the most important changes you’ve seen?

Karen: The big one was the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) July 24 withdrawal of the joint FMCSA/NHTSA speed limiter proposalv (the 2016 NPRM). That officially came via the Federal Register and reset a long-running policy fight.

Just three days later, the DOT unveiled a “pro-trucker package” that pairs regulatory rollbacks with new driver-focused initiatives, including money for truck parking, efforts to cut “one-size-fits-all” mandates, and a broader red-tape cleanup. Removing unnecessary regulations will benefit all truckload carriers. Anything that genuinely improves driver experience and safety while removing low-value compliance chores is something we should all get behind.

The English Language Proficiency (ELP) enforcement is back. As of June 25, drivers who don’t meet the federal English-proficiency standard can be put out of service during roadside inspections. It is still too early to tell what impact this will have on our membership. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) has added ELP back into the Out-of-Service criteria as of June 25, and FMCSA issued formal guidance in May — but comprehensive national stats aren’t published yet.

Linda: TCA’s annual Call on Washington, which coincides with the Fall Business Meetings, is set for September. What topics do you expect to be top priority? Is it too late for members to participate?

Karen: It is absolutely NOT too late for members to join us in DC! Our advocacy results are a direct result of the engagement of our members. Lawmakers want to hear from you. Sharing your story makes an impact.

Topics to be discussed include TCA’s Gallons-Based User Fee, lawsuit abuse, truck parking, hair follicle testing and much more.

Linda: How can participants prepare for the Call on Washington, and how can readers participate if they’re unable to attend the actual event?

Karen: While we all try to stay informed about what is happening in Washington, the TCA team will brief all participants and provide any clarifications that are needed.

If you are unable to join us for the Call on Washington, I encourage you to join district meetings local to you.

Linda: Even though it still feels like summer in most parts of the U.S., the fall and winter holidays are on the horizon. What events can TCA members take part in this year?

Karen: The 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be harvested from Nevada’s Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and then transported by truck along a tour route between Nevada and Washington, D.C. Follow the tour events and help showcase trucking’s role in moving a national tradition. Click here for more information.

TCA also supports Wreaths Across America in transporting evergreen wreaths to veterans’ cemeteries all around the country. To find out how you can help, click here.

Linda: You mentioned earlier that it’s too early to evaluate the effectiveness of ELP enforcement. In a related question, what is the latest news on enforcement of B-1 visa enforcement and cabotage laws?

Karen: B-1 is a temporary business visa. Drivers with these visas can handle international movements into/out of the U.S. but cannot haul domestic point-to-point freight. If they do, it’s illegal and called cabotage.

Federal attention and industry pressure have increased in 2025, but there isn’t a single national tally yet. Multiple trade groups have urged tighter crackdowns, and media reporting continues to document misuse.

Linda: While next March may seem far away right now, the TCA team is already busy planning Truckload 2026, the association’s annual convention. What’s the venue? Can you share any details about the event?

Karen: Mark your calendars: Next year’s convention is set for February 28-March 3, 2026, at the Gaylord Palms result in Orlando, Florida.

You can expect great content on the main stage and in the exhibit hall to bring you up to date on the market, safety tech, insurance/litigation trends and much more. Network with your peers and join us in Orlando! We will be releasing more information soon.

Linda: Before we close, do you have any thoughts to share with readers?

Karen: This is a moment for credible advocacy and practical execution. If we pair principled safety (training, parking and targeted enforcement) with regulatory common sense, the industry will exit this capacity overhang healthier and more respected. My door — and TCA’s — is open. Bring us your stories and solutions; we’ll carry them to Washington.

Linda: Thank you, Chairman, for taking time to visit. As always, it has been a pleasure.

This story originally appeared in the September/October 2025 edition of Truckload Authority, the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association.