Fleetworthy adds 10 SmartTiles to CPSuite

ALBANY, N.Y. — Fleetworthy is releasing 10 new SmartTiles in CPSuite, the company’s comprehensive cloud-based driver and asset compliance management platform.

“Roadside inspections are one of the most visible compliance challenges facing fleets, and our new SmartTiles give customers a sharper, more flexible view into this critical area,” said Shay Demmons, CPO, Fleetworthy. “By offering both driver and asset-based insights, we’re making it easier for fleets to identify trends, address risks, and improve performance before issues lead to violations or downtime.”

SmartTiles

With more than 100 SmartTiles now available, Fleetworthy offers the industry’s most extensive library of fleet compliance reporting tools, according to a Fleetworhy press release.

“The new SmartTiles offer fleets new insights into roadside inspections, providing views tailored to both drivers and assets,” Fleetworthy said. “All SmartTiles, including the new roadside inspection set, are included with CPSuite at no additional cost. In addition, for customers using Bestpass by Fleetworthy for toll management, CPSuite delivers tolling SmartTiles that integrate tolling data – giving customers unified visibility into both compliance and tolling data within the same platform.”

SmartTiles are dynamic reporting features that enable fleets to view specific datasets and easily surface critical compliance insights. Customers can customize dashboards with the SmartTiles most relevant to their operations, enabling faster, data-driven decision-making, according to the release.

“The latest SmartTiles release introduces a dual focus on drivers and assets,” Fleetworthy said. “Driver-based SmartTiles provide detailed visibility into inspection outcomes tied to drivers, while asset-based SmartTiles surface trends and results linked to vehicles and equipment. This two-pronged approach reflects the way many fleets organize compliance responsibilities, ensuring leaders can address risks from every angle.”

New Driver-Based SmartTiles

The new driver-based SmartTiles include:

Roadside Inspection Compliance – tracks overall compliance trends by driver.

Roadside Inspection Type – breaks down inspections by type (Level I, II, etc.)

Recent Roadside Inspection – shows the most recent inspection details by the driver.

Roadside Inspection Status – displays distribution of pass/fail outcomes.

Roadside Inspection Summary – provides an aggregated view of driver inspections.

New Asset-Based SmartTiles

New asset-based SmartTiles include:

Roadside Inspection Compliance – tracks compliance trends for vehicles and equipment.

Roadside Inspection Type – breaks down inspections by type for each asset.

Recent Roadside Inspection – details the most recent inspection per vehicle.

Roadside Inspection Status – highlights outcomes tied to assets.

Roadside Inspection Summary – delivers an aggregated view of asset inspections.

“With Fleetworthy, customers can improve operational efficiency from automated reporting that eliminates repetitive processes, customizable dashboards across inspections and tolling, and recurring reports delivered directly via email or SFTP,” Fleetworthy said.