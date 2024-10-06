TheTrucker.com
The Nation

CBP officers seize $17.4M in methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   CBP officers seize $17.4M in methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge
Reading Time: < 1 minute
CBP officers seize $17.4M in methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge
Packages containing nearly 1,950 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge. (Photo courtesy CBP)

PHARR, Texas — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Pharr International Bridge seized more than $17.4 million in methamphetamine in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain a robust enforcement posture in the cargo environment and by effectively utilizing their training, experience, technology and canines they prevented a massive load of methamphetamine from wreaking havoc on our streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “This seizure underscores the seriousness of the drug threat we face on a daily basis and the resolve of our officers to keep our communities safe.”

According to a CBP press release, the seizure occurred on Sept. 28 at the Pharr International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of coconuts for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 378 packages containing a total of nearly 1,950 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden within the trailer. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $17,431,726.

The release noted that the CBP seized the narcotics and tractor trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE