TheTrucker.com
The Nation

CBP officers seize over 1,400 pounds of marijuana at the Pharr International Bridge 

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   CBP officers seize over 1,400 pounds of marijuana at the Pharr International Bridge 
Reading Time: < 1 minute
CBP officers seize over 1,400 pounds of marijuana at the Pharr International Bridge 
1,455 pounds of alleged marijuana concealed within a tractor trailer was intercepted by law enforcement at the Pharr International Bridge. (Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Pharr International Bridge, intercepted 1,455 pounds of alleged marijuana concealed within a tractor trailer. 

“While no longer a common drug being smuggled into the United States, this seizure of a large amount of marijuana illustrates that it indeed still generates income for smuggling organizations,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. 

Crates containing 1,455 pounds of marijuana were seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge. 

On June 17, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. The tractor trailer was selected for inspection, which included utilization of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and a (canine team). After physically inspecting the shipment, officers extracted 1,267 packages of alleged marijuana weighing 1,455 pounds (660 kg) concealed within the shipment. This alleged marijuana has a street value of more than $291,000. 

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation. 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE