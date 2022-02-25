CBP officers seize over $18M in meth at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridges Cargo Facility intercepted $18,800,000 in alleged methamphetamine.
“This massive methamphetamine smuggling attempt was stopped, thanks to our vigilant officers who continue to work as a team and use all available tools and resources to their full potential,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry, said.
On Feb. 15, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer arriving from Mexico.
A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening by a canine team.
After physically inspecting the conveyance, officers extracted 1,348.83 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the trailer.
CBP OFO seized the narcotics and tractor-trailer, and the case remain under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.
