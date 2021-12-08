CDL examiner charged with wire fraud

WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania third-party commercial driver’s license (CDL) examiner is facing wire fraud charges after authorities say he provided pre-signed CDL skills examination score sheets to a co-conspirator and kept applicants’ examination fees.
A news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General (DOT-OIG) states that Roberto Correas knowingly gave the score sheets to an unnamed co-conspirator, who would then complete them with passing scores.
The applicants were then given fraudulently obtained CDLs, according to the news release.
In addition, between September and October 2018, Correas allegedly conducted CDL skills examinations for an unnamed company that charged CDL applicants $275 for each examination. However, authorities say that Correas didn’t submit those payments to the company and instead kept the money.
DOT-OIG is conducting this investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, assisted by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
