Coca-Cola Company pledges $1M to train truck drivers in Georgia

ATLANTA – The Coca-Cola Company has donated $1 million to the Technical Colleges System of Georgia’s (TCSG) Commercial Truck Driving Program to support what its executives call critical training and job opportunities for Georgians.

By creating 11 new full-time instructor roles and two part-time instructor roles, Coca-Cola says the investment “supports TCSG’s greatest need, recruiting and retaining talented trainers,” according to a news release. “Businesses and consumers rely on Georgia’s trucking industry, which is facing a driver shortage that has been particularly heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Alfredo Rivera, president of The Coca-Cola Company’s North America operating unit, which is headquartered in Atlanta, said the company believes in staying true to its Georgia roots.

“As residents and businesses across the state work to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to invest in our communities and provide opportunities that will improve the lives of our fellow Georgians,” he said.

“We are proud of our Georgia roots and will continue to do our part to keep Georgia strong.”

The donation will supplement the $8.32 million of support from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER II) that will provide facility upgrades, with the goal of doubling enrollment of commercial drivers across Georgia from 1,705 to 3,410 in 2023.

The news release stated that the goal is to “ensure more drivers are in the pipeline to help fill trucking industry jobs with local Coca-Cola bottler Coca-Cola UNITED and other businesses across the state. The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola UNITED have generated a positive economic impact in Georgia for more than 135 years. Currently, there are over 80 open commercial driving positions at Coca-Cola UNITED, offering an opportunity to deliver refreshment and happiness across Georgia.”

Mark Rahiya, chief supply chain technical and innovation officer for Coca-Cola, called the trucking industry “a foundational driver of the nation’s economy, delivering essential goods to help businesses stay open and to reopen.”

He continued: “By supporting TCSG’s Commercial Truck Driving Program trainers and faculty, we’re making sure the next generation of drivers gets a world-class education while simultaneously working to address the driver shortage and provide opportunity for Georgians.”

To raise awareness of TCSG’s Commercial Truck Driving Program and related career opportunities, The Coca-Cola Company is rolling out the “Delivering the Future: The Coca-Cola System & Technical College System of Georgia Truck Tour.”

In May 2022, the Coca-Cola truck will make stops in five communities across the state, including Vidalia, Macon, Savannah, Athens and Tifton. The free tour will offer entertainment, refreshments and activities along with the opportunity to learn about Coca-Cola UNITED job opportunities and TCSG’s Commercial Truck Driving Program enrollment process.

More information about the tour is available by clicking here.