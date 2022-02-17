Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance announces International Roadcheck dates

WASHINGTON — The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) has announced this year’s International Roadcheck dates as May 17-19.
International Roadcheck is 72-hour high-visibility, high-volume commercial motor vehicle inspection and enforcement initiative, according to the CVSA.
Commercial motor vehicle inspectors in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will conduct North American Standard Inspections of commercial motor vehicles and drivers at weigh and inspection stations, on roving patrols, and at temporary inspection sites. Each year, CVSA focuses on a specific aspect of a roadside inspection.
This year, the focus will be on wheel ends.
