Connecticut Truck Driving Championship returns after 2-year hiatus

By The Trucker News Staff -
WINDSORT LOCKS, Conn. — After a two-year hiatus, the Motor Transport Association of Connecticut will hold the 71st Annual Connecticut Truck Driving Championship.

This year’s family-friendly event will be held on June 11 at the FedEx Freight facility at 130 Old County Circle in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

The Truck Driving Championship will be followed by the awards ceremony and catered barbecue from Bears BBQ.

This year’s field competition starts at 10 a.m. with the awards program and barbecue scheduled to start around 3 p.m. The driver roll call is set for 7:30 a.m. sharp.

The registration fee is $100 per driver and includes one ticket to the BBQ dinner.

Register by May 16 to receive a commemorative polo shirt.

Those drivers who win their class at the state level will have the chance to compete at the national level. This year’s ATA Nationals will be held in Indianapolis on Aug. 16-20.

