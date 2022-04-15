Crash awareness event sees more than 200K enforcement stops across nation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — From March 12-20 across the nation, law enforcement agencies conducted 208,126 traffic law enforcement stops that included 83,544 violations for speeding, 11,527 violations for lack of seat belt usage, 9,759 commercial motor vehicle enforcement stops and 12,867 commercial motor vehicle inspection stops.

The event was part of the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) and saw 76 law enforcement agencies participating, according to a CARE news release.

During that time there were also 190 crash fatalities and 4,473 crash injuries. Total crashes equaled 15,009. There were 3,299 people cited for driving under the influence and 5,366 people using cite for distracted driving and cell phone use.

The event also netted 2,344 felony arrests and 21,149 motor assists.

In Ohio, troopers arrested 164 impaired drivers and had more than 10,800 enforcement contacts during the Operation CARE Spring Break and St. Patrick’s Day Mobilization.

The patrol partnered with 30 other Ohio law enforcement agencies for the initiative, with a total of 76 agencies participating across the nation, according to a news release.

“Driving safely is something that all motorists can do to keep each other safe,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, patrol superintendent with the Ohio State Patrol. “Driving sober and wearing your safety belt are crucial to making sure that you and other motorists get to your destinations safely.”