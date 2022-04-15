Illinois to debut app that makes navigation easier for oversize loads

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced a new app that provides audible route navigation for oversize/overweight loads.

The app was created as part of an innovation competition among IDOT employees, according to a news release.

Developed in partnership with ProMiles, this new mobile app provides audible turn-by-turn navigation for those moving oversize/overweight loads on permitted routes.

The app enables drivers to keep their eyes on the road while driving, reduces the risk of infrastructure damage that may occur when oversize/overweight loads veer off course and facilitates the movement of goods critical to our economy and the nation’s supply chain.

“This year’s contest has once again produced a bounty of innovations from creative employees throughout the state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “With an eye toward ingenuity, this contest is yet another example of how our team is always looking to improve the services we provide to the people of Illinois.”