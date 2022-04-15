PacLease names TLG Peterbilt PacLease as its North American Franchise of the Year

BELLEVUE, Wash. — TLG Peterbilt PacLease, a PacLease franchise with eight leasing locations in six states, has been named the PacLease 2021 North American Franchise of the Year.

Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, the franchise offers Peterbilt’s full line of medium-and heavy-duty trucks for lease and rental.

According to Ken Roemer, president of PACCAR Leasing, TLG Peterbilt PacLease grew its fleet by 38% in 2021 over 2020 and added Charlotte, North Carolina, as a new operation in its portfolio of leasing locations.

“TLG Peterbilt PacLease had an outstanding year,” Roemer said. “They increased their PacLease footprint and adopted new technology to improve both communication and uptime for their customers. They do an excellent job of creating real partnerships with their customers by providing the right solutions and excellent products backed by great customer service.”

In addition to the North American Franchise of the Year award, PacLease also recently recognized its top U.S. and Canadian franchises.

PacLease named Allstate Leasing (headquartered in South St. Paul, Minnesota, with 10 locations) and Gabrielli PacLease (headquartered in Jamaica, New York, with 11 locations) as its U.S. Franchises of the Year for Peterbilt and Kenworth.

Burnaby, British Columbia-based Inland PacLease (with 19 Canadian locations) took home the honor as the Franchise of the Year for Canada.

Allstate Leasing is not new to winning national awards from PacLease, having won the top North American Franchise of the Year award in 2019.

“Allstate continues to excel every year, thanks to their dedication to customer service,” Roemer said.

“In addition to having fully-dedicated service locations for PacLease customers, they’ve improved their flow-through when it comes to PMs for their customers. They’ve fully implemented PACCAR Leasing’s voice-guided preventive maintenance program that guides a technician through the service process quicker and more accurately. It’s just one more example of how they’re providing more uptime for their customers.”

For Gabrielli PacLease, this was the franchise’s first national award.

“They have done an excellent job of expanding their customer base,” Roemer said.

“Customers are demanding quality equipment that is backed by exceptional service and that is what Gabrielli provides. They also continue to expand and will be opening two more PacLease locations this year. What’s more, they’ve built a very diverse rental fleet, allowing them to meet the needs of all of their customers.”

In Canada, Inland PacLease – a two-time PacLease Canadian award winner – is a long-standing PacLease franchise, having opened its doors in January 1984.

“They have the PacLease network’s highest customer retention rate, which speaks volumes for the level of service they provide,” Roemer said. “Their company-wide collaborative approach with customers is very evident, and a model for others to follow.”

Overall, Roemer said in a year that was challenged by numerous global issues impacting transportation, he was extremely pleased with how PacLease franchises pivoted to keep customers operating trucks.

“Our franchises had to be creative,” he said. “They had to extend leases and maintain an older fleet while awaiting new truck deliveries – all while providing outstanding customer service. Our franchises did an excellent job of working through obstacles to help their customers succeed. I am very proud of the outstanding people that make up the PacLease network.”