Girl Scouts have ‘blast’ looking at big rigs

OMAHA, Neb. — A quiet neighborhood in Omaha was recently awakened by the sounds of big rig horns being tested and engines humming as the Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) Women’s Council held a presentation of big trucks to a group of 40 Girl Scouts.
According to an NTA Facebook post, “the girls were from Daisies, Brownies and Junior level troops and had a blast not only learning about trucking but got hands-on experience inside three trucks.”
Nebraska State Patrol Investigator and NTA Women Council Volunteer Kris Hunzeker also taught a coloring book exercise and Rice Krispy treat truck craft.
The scouts also learned the different parts of the big rigs, and each girl earned a Girl Scouts trucking badge for attending.
“Thank you to Werner Enterprises, Williams Transportation Inc, Lift Solutions, Inc., and Platte River Concrete Co. and all our volunteers and troop leaders for making this a great event for possible future Women in Trucking,” the Facebook post stated.
