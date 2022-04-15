TheTrucker.com
Girl Scouts have ‘blast’ looking at big rigs

By The Trucker News Staff -
The Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) Women's Council recently held a presentation of rigs to a group of 40 Girl Scouts. (Courtesy: NTA)

OMAHA, Neb. — A quiet neighborhood in Omaha was recently awakened by the sounds of big rig horns being tested and engines humming as the Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) Women’s Council held a presentation of big trucks to a group of 40 Girl Scouts.

 

A group of Girl Scouts listen intently as they learn about this large, pink cement truck recently as part of the Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) Women’s Council’s effort to educate them about big rigs. (Courtesy: NTA)

 

According to an NTA Facebook post, “the girls were from Daisies, Brownies and Junior level troops and had a blast not only learning about trucking but got hands-on experience inside three trucks.”

Nebraska State Patrol Investigator and NTA Women Council Volunteer Kris Hunzeker also taught a coloring book exercise and Rice Krispy treat truck craft.

The scouts also learned the different parts of the big rigs, and each girl earned a Girl Scouts trucking badge for attending.

“Thank you to Werner Enterprises, Williams Transportation Inc, Lift Solutions, Inc., and Platte River Concrete Co. and all our volunteers and troop leaders for making this a great event for possible future Women in Trucking,” the Facebook post stated.

A group of Girl Scouts watch intently as one of their own takes a turn behind the wheel of this big rig during a recent educational event held by the Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) Women’s Council. (Courtesy: NTA)

 

A group of Nebraska Girl Scouts earned this trucking badge recently as part of an educational event hosted by the Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) Women’s Council. (Courtesy: NTA)
The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

