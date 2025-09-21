Crash involving semi truck kills two in California

Two people are dead after an accident on Saturday in California.
According to authorities, the Kern County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision involving a semi-truck and a black sedan near Highway 65 and Famoso Road.
Both the driver and passenger of the black sedan were pronounced deceased at the scene. The male driver of the semi-truck was transported by Hall Ambulance with moderate to major injuries, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Citing witness statements, CHP says the semi-truck was traveling southbound on Highway 65 toward Bakersfield when the black sedan attempted to cross Famoso Road, causing the semi-truck to roll over.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.