The Nation

Crash involving semi truck kills two in California

By Bruce Guthrie -
Crash involving semi truck kills two in California
Two people in California are dead after a crash involving a semi truck. (Courtesy CHP)

Two people are dead after an accident on Saturday in California.

According to authorities, the Kern County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision involving a semi-truck and a black sedan near Highway 65 and Famoso Road.

Both the driver and passenger of the black sedan were pronounced deceased at the scene. The male driver of the semi-truck was transported by Hall Ambulance with moderate to major injuries, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Citing witness statements, CHP says the semi-truck was traveling southbound on Highway 65 toward Bakersfield when the black sedan attempted to cross Famoso Road, causing the semi-truck to roll over.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

