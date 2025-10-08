Crash with big rig in New York leads to DWI charge.

CHAMPLAIN, NY — Police in New York are looking into a crash involving a big rig and car that occurred in the overnight hours Tuesday morning.

On October 7, 2025, at approximately 2:11 a.m., members of the New York State Police responded to a report of a car versus tractor-trailer collision on Interstate 87 northbound in the town of Champlain, according to a meedia release.

Authorities say an investigation determined that a gray 2022 Toyota operated by Michael J. Mehaffy, 31, of Herkimer, NY, was traveling northbound when he was following too closely to a blue 2023 CASCA tractor-trailer. The Toyota subsequently struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, which was operated by Jagjit Singh, 30, of Lasalle, QC.

Both drivers were interviewed at the scene and reported no injuries as a result of the collision.

While speaking with Mehaffy, authorities say he exhibited signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated. Police add that he refused to submit to a chemical test. Mehaffy was arraigned in the Town of Champlain Court and released on his own recognizance.