Trucker facing numerous charges after New York crash

Two people were seriously injured and a big rig driver is facing multiple charges after a crash in New York last weekend.

According to a media release from the New York State Police, on Saturday at approximately 1:39 p.m., New York State Police from the Kingston and Wurtsboro barracks responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving three vehicles on State Route 28 in the Town of Shandaken, Ulster County.

NYSP states that its preliminary investigation determined that a 2018 Freightliner operated by Oscar A. Madrid, 41, of Somerset, NJ, was traveling eastbound on State Route 28 when it struck a 2020 Mazda, causing the Mazda to cross into the westbound lane and collide with a 2025 Subaru traveling westbound.

The operator of the Subaru, a 37-year-old male, and his passenger, a 36-year-old female, both of Wappingers Falls, NY, sustained minor injuries and were transported to Kingston Health Alliance Hospital for evaluation.

The operator of the Mazda, a 28-year-old male, and his passenger, a 35-year-old female, both of Newburgh, NY, sustained serious injuries. Both were airlifted from the scene to Albany Medical Center. The 35-year-old female is listed in critical but stable condition. The 28-year-old male driver is listed in stable condition.

The operator of the Freightliner, Oscar A. Madrid, and his passenger, a 33-year-old male from Fords, NJ, were not injured.

As a result of the investigation, Madrid was arrested and charged with the following:

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (Unclassified Misdemeanor)

Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations (Uniform Traffic Tickets)

Madrid was transported to State Police Kingston for processing without incident. He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Shandaken Court on October 28.