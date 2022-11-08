CTDOT launches new website to assist commuters, reduce congestion

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has launched CTroads.org, an interactive system to help get road users, drivers and passengers to their destination safely and efficiently.

CTroads is the new name for CT Travel Smart, the online traffic map for real-time travel information that originally launched in 2017. CTroads.org came online Nov. 1.

“CTDOT is proud to provide commuters CTroads.org. It is innovative and its technology helps keep Connecticut moving with real-time alerts and personalized route tracking,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti said. “CTroads may be the new name, but the technology is the same great service people rely on every day. And we’re happy to say that CT Travel Smart subscribers are already CTroads subscribers without lifting a finger.”

The CTroads system incorporates data collected from the CTDOT Statewide Intelligent Transportation System Network and Highway Operations Center. It provides real-time travel information in a customizable, personalized way and offers additional features, such as trip planning and subscription services. Providing this information in real-time helps reduce traffic congestion for motorists traveling around or through the state.

CTroads.org also provides a view of all traffic cameras, a list of all message signs around the state, construction updates, weather alerts and radar, ferry status updates and more. Users can register to create custom alerts, which can be sent by email or text message. Current subscribers do not need to re-register with CTroads. Members of the public can also follow CTroads on Twitter @CTDOT_Statewide to receive alerts and updates.

“CTroads is for all motorists, whether they are daily commuters or planning a weekend trip,” Commissioner Giulietti said. “As we head into the winter months, I encourage the public to visit CTroads, sign up for alerts, and get to know the service.”

CTroads.org is a free service and works on all phones and devices.