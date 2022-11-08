Kentucky lifts restrictions on utility, debris removal crews heading to Florida ahead of Nicole

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has issued an official order to help speed emergency crews to Florida and other states in the path of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Under Secretary Gray’s order, drivers of commercial vehicles engaged in restoring power or clearing debris in the affected areas are temporarily exempted from limits on hours of driving and having to stop at weigh stations.

The vehicles also are exempt from permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional loads, and International Registration Plan requirements are waived for vehicles providing relief services.

“Team Kentucky is proud to lend a hand to help critical services reach Florida as soon as possible as residents brace for another threatening weather event,” Gray said.

Gray’s official order will remain in effect through 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Dec. 7. To ensure the safety of the traveling public, contracted drivers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in their vehicles.