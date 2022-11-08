Arizona conducting commercial vehicle inspection blitz

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force (CVETF) is in the middle of a three-day targeted enforcement operation at rest areas and ports of entry along Interstate 17 and Interstate 40 in northern Arizona. The blitz runs through Wednesday, Nov. 9.
“During this operation, Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance certified inspectors with CVETF and Arizona Department of Transportation will conduct inspections to ensure compliance with state and federal motor carrier safety regulations,” a news release stated. “Troopers and officers will also continue working to educate CMV operators and the general public about the importance of safe operation in and around commercial vehicles.”
