Peterbilt enhances SmartLINQ suite of services

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Peterbilt is enhancing its SmartLINQ suite of connected services with a new process for customers to manage their SmartLINQ subscription online through the PACCAR Solutions web portal.

Using their existing PACCAR Solutions Portal access, customers can monitor, manage and renew their SmartLINQ subscriptions, according to a news release.

Payments can now be made directly via credit card or ACH draft within the portal.

“SmartLINQ improves fleet uptime and performance 24/7 through Remote Diagnostics technology that monitors over 800 diagnostic codes and provides real-time service alerts and recommendations,” the news release stated. “The system automatically sends email warning notifications, as well as the location of the nearest three Peterbilt dealership locations. SmartLINQ also helps streamline service and maintenance and ensures every truck is operating at peak performance. SmartLINQ is standard on all Peterbilt Class 8 trucks and optional on Peterbilt’s line of new medium duty trucks.”

Peterbilt has more than 100,000 trucks on the road today currently enrolled with an active SmartLINQ subscription.