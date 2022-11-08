Shell Rotella introduces T6 10W-30 synthetic heavy-duty engine oil

HOUSTON — Shell Lubricants has introduced Shell Rotella T6 10W-30 full synthetic heavy duty engine oil.

According to a news release, the oil “provides the benefits of a full synthetic engine oil in the fastest growing viscosity grade for diesel-powered vehicles. The versatile oil offers fuel economy benefits and excellent engine protection for hard working trucks.”

Shell Rotella T6 10W-30’s formulation is designed to provide better wear performance compared to conventional and synthetic blend Shell Rotella 15W-40 and 10W-30 products while also delivering improved fuel economy capability of 2% compared to SAE 15W-40 heavy duty engine oils, Shell officials said.

“Shell Rotella T6 10W-30 full synthetic is a high-performance engine oil that provides drivers with added fuel economy and the confidence that their engine has the protection required for challenging workplace and leisure environments,” Annie Peter, North American brand manager at Shell Rotella, said. “It is also important to strengthen our portfolio of full synthetic engine oils in a viscosity grade that is becoming more widely used in modern diesel engines.”

“This can save money in fuel consumption, without compromising engine protection or durability,” the news release stated. “The oil also helps ensure enhanced engine protection and can help to reduce maintenance costs.”

Shell Rotella T6 10W-30 will be available for sale on Amazon.com beginning first quarter of 2023.