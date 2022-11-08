Daimler issues recall on more than 230,000 vehicles

WASHINGTON — Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has issued a recall on more than 230,000 Freightliner and Western Star vehicles manufactured from 2016-22.

The recall, FL-958, was issued on certain Freightliner and Western Star vehicles due to chemical corrosion could affect the functionality of the brake modulator valve. The corrosion could lead to an event during an Adaptive Cruise Control braking that could result in full system pressure applied to one wheel end, causing brake pull from differential in brake force, according to the recall report.

Regular service brakes are unaffected.

The recall states a full system pressure applied to one wheel end could lead to a brake pull resulting in a sudden change in vehicle direction due to uneven braking on the front axle increasing the risk of a motor vehicle crash.

Vehicles affected include:

Model year 2017-2023 Freightliner New Cascadia vehicles (237,316).

Model Year 2020-2022 Freightliner Business Class M2s (23).

Model Year 2020-2023 Western Star 49X (746).

Model Year 2021-2022 Western Star 47X (32).

Model Year 2021-2022 Western Star 57X (17).

The vehicles were manufactured by DTNA between March 8, 2016, and June 18, 2022, and equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control technology and painted modulator valves.

DTNA will issue owner notifications on or before Dec. 30 to inform customers about the recall remedy, population and unreasonable safety risk associated with the issue.

Following notification by DTNA, customers and authorized service facilities, can coordinate repair schedules.

Vehicles recalled vehicles will require new anodized steer modulator valves and will be covered under FL-958. Repairs will be released in phases based on locations of the vehicle, and repairs will be performed by Daimler Truck North America’s authorized service facilities.

DTNA will perform the recall remedy free of charge.

FL-958 does not nullify the earlier recall — FL-855 — and vehicles subject to both recalls will be reviewed when brought to an authorized service facility for the appropriate remedy or remedies