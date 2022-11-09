Diesel prices rise as concerns about supply linger

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Prices at the pump are inching higher as the nation’s diesel supply is seeing some hiccups.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price for a gallon of diesel sits at $5.33 per gallon on average, up from $5.31 last week and up nearly $2 a gallon over November last year.

The war in Ukraine, Hurricane Ian, a Pennsylvania refinery fire and COVID-19-related shutdowns have all contributed to the supply constraints, industry insiders say.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said that while national diesel supply remains tight, they have edged up over the past few weeks.

The EIA reported a 400,000-barrel increase in U.S. distillate inventories for the week ended Oct. 28.

“The majority of stations, especially away from the East Coast and Northeast, should have very few issues with diesel supply, though some stations in those regions could see diesel delivery times slip,” De Haan noted.

“Brief outages at a limited number of stations are possible, but with refineries continuing to churn out product and maintenance wrapping up, I’m optimistic the situation will improve,” he said.