Truckstop partners with Wreaths Across America to promote Honor Fleet

BOISE, Idaho — Truckstop is sponsoring Wreaths Across America (WAA) by helping transportation partners assist in delivering more than 2 million veterans’ wreaths for placement on graves of fallen soldiers all over the country.

National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 17, and the organization will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, as well as at more than 3,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad, according to a news release.

“We are grateful for the support of companies like Truckstop who are taking the opportunity to give back in recognition of the sacrifice our veterans make, and because of their support we are able to fulfill our mission,” Don Queeney, WAA’s director of transportation, said.

Kendra Tucker, CEO of Truckstop, said her company is proud to be a part of WAA.

“Supporting the freight transportation community in partnership with such a respected institution is at the core of who we are at Truckstop,” Tucker said. “We provide important tools to help our customers across the U.S. move their businesses forward and to be able to help move Wreaths Across America’s mission to remember, honor, teach forward as well, is an honor.”

For more information about how Truckstop is supporting Wreaths Across America this year and how to volunteer, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/truckstop.