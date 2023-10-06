Customs officials seize more than $253k in cocaine from big rig at Texas border

PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Pharr International Bridge have seized $253,000 in cocaine from a truck driver and shipment enrolled in CBP’s Trusted Trader Programs.

The seizure occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 4, when a CBP officer referred a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of marble sinks for secondary inspection, according to a news release.

The driver, a 33-year-old Mexican citizen, is enrolled in the Free and Secure Trade program, and the supply chain entities are participants in the Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism program.

Following a thorough examination that included use of a non-intrusive inspection system and canines, CBP officers discovered eight packages within the 18-wheeler containing a total of 19 pounds of alleged cocaine. The narcotics have a street value of $253,738.

“Our CBP officers continue to run checks and balances to keep our trusted trader participants honest and that vigilance and accountability testing resulted in a significant cocaine seizure and arrest,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, who is over the Hidalgo, Pharr and Anzalduas ports of entry. “As the old adage says, ‘trust, but verify.’” Narcotics infiltration into our trusted trader programs will absolutely not be tolerated.”