Daimler recalling certain Western Star, Frieghtliner models due to fire risk

WASHINGTON — According to the National Highway Safety Administration (NHSA) Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is recalling certain Western Star and Freightliner trucks because of the potential for a high-pressure fuel leak.
The NHSA report states that the leak can increase the risk of a fire occurring “in the presence of an ignition source.”
The fuel tubes between the fuel rail and the injectors for cylinders four, five and six may fatigue and crack, which can result in a high-pressure fuel leak, according to the DTNA.
The recall of components in the diesel fuel system could affect about 2,843 units of the following makes and model years: 2019-2021 FCCC XCP Chassis vehicles; 2019-2022 Freightliner 114SD; 2020-2022 Western Star 4700; 2020 Western Star WJ121;
2021 Western Star WF110; 2021-2022 Western Star 49X; 2021-2022 Freightliner Cascadia P4; and 2022 Western Star 47X.
As a remedy, dealers will replace the fuel tubes and install vibration isolators. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 10, 2022.
