Dangling semi truck snarls Beltway traffic

Thursday morning was a testy commute for drivers in the Capital Beltway (I-495) Outer Loop.
That is because all lanes were blocked Thursday morning as crews tried to remove a dangling tractor trailer from a bridge after a crash.
The truck reportedly crashed at about 1 a.m. Thursday on the Outer Loop between Old Georgetown Road (MD-187) and River Road (MD-190).
Crews removed the driver from the cab, and the driver was taken to a hospital with injuries authorities called non-threatening. The tractor trailer was carrying produce such as mushrooms.
