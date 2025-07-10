TheTrucker.com
Dangling semi truck snarls Beltway traffic

By Bruce Guthrie -
all lanes were blocked Thursday morning as crews tried to remove a dangling tractor trailer from a bridge after a crash. (Courtesy of WTOP)

Thursday morning was a testy commute for drivers in the Capital Beltway (I-495) Outer Loop.

That is because all lanes were blocked Thursday morning as crews tried to remove a dangling tractor trailer from a bridge after a crash.

The truck reportedly crashed at about 1 a.m. Thursday on the Outer Loop between Old Georgetown Road (MD-187) and River Road (MD-190).

Crews removed the driver from the cab, and the driver was taken to a hospital with injuries authorities called non-threatening. The tractor trailer was carrying produce such as mushrooms.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

